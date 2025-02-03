6 amazing benefits of applying curd on your face daily

Lifestyle
The properties in curd remove dead skin cells, making the skin soft.
The antioxidants in curd remove dirt from the face and cleanse it. It also prevents aging.
The components in curd eliminate skin problems and give a glow to the face.
The antifungal and antibacterial properties in curd help remove pimples on the face.
Applying curd under the eyes reduces dark circles and tightens the skin.
Applying curd daily moisturizes the skin, relieves dryness, and makes the face glow.
You can apply plain curd on the face. You can also mix it with gram flour, honey, coffee powder, etc.
