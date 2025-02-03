Lifestyle

6 amazing benefits of applying curd on your face daily

Image credits: Pexels

1. Removes dead skin cells

The properties in curd remove dead skin cells, making the skin soft.

Image credits: Getty

2. Cleanses the face

The antioxidants in curd remove dirt from the face and cleanse it. It also prevents aging.

Image credits: Pinterest

3. Brightens the face

The components in curd eliminate skin problems and give a glow to the face.

Image credits: Pinterest

4. Removes pimples

The antifungal and antibacterial properties in curd help remove pimples on the face.

Image credits: pinterest

5. Reduces dark circles

Applying curd under the eyes reduces dark circles and tightens the skin.

Image credits: pinterest

6. Makes face glow

Applying curd daily moisturizes the skin, relieves dryness, and makes the face glow.

Image credits: pinterest

How to use?

You can apply plain curd on the face. You can also mix it with gram flour, honey, coffee powder, etc.

Image credits: Pinterest

Ginger tea: 7 reasons why you should drink it daily

Apple to Banana: 6 fruits for stronger and healthier hair

7 reasons why you should eat soaked walnuts every morning

Nita Ambani's Top Silk Sarees: 7 Perfect gifts for your mother-in-law