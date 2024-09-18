Fashionable Gold Nath designs to elevate your Karwa Chauth 2024 look

Lifestyle
If you want to stand out this Karwa Chauth in a lehenga, a matching Nath is essential. Explore our stylish gold Nath designs!
If you don't want a heavy look, you can carry a chain design nose pin Nath design. It looks very cute. Mahira Khan has carried it with a suit, you wear it with a lehenga.
Gold Nath with stonework adds a classy touch, perfect for your first Karwa Chauth after marriage. Artificial versions are also available.
For a royal look this Karwa Chauth, opt for a bridal Nath like Katrina Kaif's, available in pearl design for 500-600.
If you prefer lightweight options, consider a silver Nath that pairs beautifully with a saree. Similar designs are available online and offline for 200-300.
A Rajasthani Nath like Kriti Sanon will also look cute on Karwa Chauth. The actress has carried it in a diamond-gold design, you can also buy its dupe if you want.
Such gold naths look very cute in nose ring design. You will find this type of design in the market. You can look stylish by teaming it up with any ethnic wear.
If you like to experiment with your look, then you can carry a Maharashtrian Nath design. Designed in pearl-meenakari design, it is perfect for a decent look.