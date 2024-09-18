Organza Sarees Care Tips: Preserve elegance for long-term use

Lifestyle
Fold your organza saree carefully before storing to prevent excessive wrinkles, as heavy pressing can diminish its beauty and overall appearance.
Store your organza saree wrapped in cotton or muslin to protect it from dust and moisture, ensuring it remains in pristine condition.
It is very important to protect the organza saree from moisture. For this, use silica gel or naphthalene balls in the cupboard, so that the saree can be protected from fungus.
Organza saree should not be hung directly on the hanger. Its fabric is light and soft. Due to which it can lose its texture. There may be a strain in the saree.
Organza sarees should be dry cleaned. If washing at home, do so gently by hand and avoid direct sunlight when drying.
After drying the saree, you are going to iron it. So then iron the organza saree by placing a cotton cloth over it. There are chances of burning due to thin fabric.