Organza Sarees Care Tips: Preserve elegance for long-term use

Fold the saree properly

Fold your organza saree carefully before storing to prevent excessive wrinkles, as heavy pressing can diminish its beauty and overall appearance.

Wrap in muslin or cotton cloth

Store your organza saree wrapped in cotton or muslin to protect it from dust and moisture, ensuring it remains in pristine condition.

Protect from moisture

It is very important to protect the organza saree from moisture. For this, use silica gel or naphthalene balls in the cupboard, so that the saree can be protected from fungus.

Do not hang on a hanger

Organza saree should not be hung directly on the hanger. Its fabric is light and soft. Due to which it can lose its texture. There may be a strain in the saree.

Take care while washing

Organza sarees should be dry cleaned. If washing at home, do so gently by hand and avoid direct sunlight when drying.

Be careful while ironing

After drying the saree, you are going to iron it. So then iron the organza saree by placing a cotton cloth over it. There are chances of burning due to thin fabric.

