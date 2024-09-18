Gold Rate Falls In India: Jewelry to Coins-7 items to buy now

Lifestyle
Here are 7 items to consider buying during such times
Weddings, festivals, and special celebrations are popular occasions to buy jewellery in India. Low gold costs make necklaces, bangles, and other products a good deal.
Gold coins are a simple and accessible way to invest in pure gold. They come in various denominations (1g, 5g, 10g), making them a flexible choice for all budgets.
Gold bars (bullion) are purer and bigger investments. Unlike jewellery, they have reduced manufacturing costs and are acquired by investors seeking gold exposure.
Gold ETFs are convenient for paper gold investors. They trade on the stock exchange like shares and track gold prices.
Many Indian jewellers offer gold savings plans for small investments. Dropping gold prices are opportune times to start or increase donations to such plans.
Issued by the Government of India, Sovereign Gold Bonds are a secure and tax-efficient way to invest in gold. They offer interest payments and capital appreciation.
Gold-plated cutlery, frames, and accessories are good buys when gold prices fall. They give your property a luxurious look without a big expenditure.