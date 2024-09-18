Lifestyle

Gold Rate Falls In India: Jewelry to Coins-7 items to buy now

Here are 7 items to consider buying during such times

Image credits: Freepik

Gold Jewelry

Weddings, festivals, and special celebrations are popular occasions to buy jewellery in India. Low gold costs make necklaces, bangles, and other products a good deal.

Image credits: social media

Gold Coins

Gold coins are a simple and accessible way to invest in pure gold. They come in various denominations (1g, 5g, 10g), making them a flexible choice for all budgets.

Image credits: Lexica

Gold Bars

Gold bars (bullion) are purer and bigger investments. Unlike jewellery, they have reduced manufacturing costs and are acquired by investors seeking gold exposure.

Image credits: Pixabay

Gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds)

Gold ETFs are convenient for paper gold investors. They trade on the stock exchange like shares and track gold prices.

Image credits: Pixabay

Gold Savings Schemes

Many Indian jewellers offer gold savings plans for small investments. Dropping gold prices are opportune times to start or increase donations to such plans.

Image credits: Getty

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB)

Issued by the Government of India, Sovereign Gold Bonds are a secure and tax-efficient way to invest in gold. They offer interest payments and capital appreciation.

Image credits: Shutterstock

Gold-Plated or Gold-Coated Items

Gold-plated cutlery, frames, and accessories are good buys when gold prices fall. They give your property a luxurious look without a big expenditure.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One