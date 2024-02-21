Lifestyle

Male seahorses give birth to crows solve problems, facts about animals

Male Seahorses Give Birth

Male seahorses carry and give birth to young ones. Female seahorses deposit their eggs into a pouch on the male's abdomen, where they are fertilized and develop until birth.

Axolotls Can Regenerate Lost Body Parts

Axolotls, aquatic salamanders native to Mexico can regrow lost limbs, parts of their brain, and even damaged organs throughout their lives.

Crows Have Complex Social Structures

Crows are highly intelligent birds known for their problem-solving abilities. They also exhibit complex social behaviors, forming intricate social hierarchies and even holding "funerals" for deceased members of their group.

A Group of Ferrets Is Called a "Business"

When a group of ferrets gathers together, it's referred to as a "business." These playful and curious animals are known for their energetic antics and social nature.

Elephants Can Recognize Themselves in Mirrors

Ephants have passed the mirror self-recognition test, demonstrating awareness of themselves as individuals. This suggests a high level of cognitive ability and self-awareness.

Mantis Shrimp Have Superhuman Vision

Mantis shrimp have incredibly complex eyes that allow them to perceive a broader spectrum of light and detect polarized light, which humans cannot see. They have one of the most advanced visual systems in the animal kingdom, capable of distinguishing colors and patterns with great precision.

