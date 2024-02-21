Lifestyle
Male seahorses carry and give birth to young ones. Female seahorses deposit their eggs into a pouch on the male's abdomen, where they are fertilized and develop until birth.
Axolotls, aquatic salamanders native to Mexico can regrow lost limbs, parts of their brain, and even damaged organs throughout their lives.
Crows are highly intelligent birds known for their problem-solving abilities. They also exhibit complex social behaviors, forming intricate social hierarchies and even holding "funerals" for deceased members of their group.
When a group of ferrets gathers together, it's referred to as a "business." These playful and curious animals are known for their energetic antics and social nature.
Ephants have passed the mirror self-recognition test, demonstrating awareness of themselves as individuals. This suggests a high level of cognitive ability and self-awareness.
Mantis shrimp have incredibly complex eyes that allow them to perceive a broader spectrum of light and detect polarized light, which humans cannot see. They have one of the most advanced visual systems in the animal kingdom, capable of distinguishing colors and patterns with great precision.