Mahashivratri 2024: 5 flowers to offer in worship to Lord Shiva

Offering three fresh bilva leaves to Lord Shiva symbolizes the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva) and represents purity, faith, and devotion.
The lotus is a symbol of purity, enlightenment, and spiritual awakening. Offering lotus flowers to Lord Shiva represents the purity of the devotee's heart and soul.
Offering jasmine flowers to Lord Shiva signifies devotion, purity, and auspiciousness. Jasmine is believed to invoke feelings of love, serenity, and spiritual bliss.
Offering champa flowers to Lord Shiva is considered highly auspicious and is believed to attract divine blessings, prosperity, and inner peace.
Are offered to Lord Shiva as a symbol of sacrifice and surrender. Offering datura flowers is believed to please Lord Shiva and invoke his divine protection and blessings.