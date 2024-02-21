6 negative effects almonds can have on your body

Lifestyle
Despite being nutrient-dense, almonds are calorie-rich. Eating them in large quantities without accounting for overall calorie intake may contribute to weight gain.
Consuming too many almonds can trigger allergic reactions in some individuals, from mild symptoms like itching or hives to severe reactions such as anaphylaxis.
Almonds contain oxalates, compounds that can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.
Almonds contain phytic acid, which can bind to certain minerals in the digestive tract and reduce their absorption.
Eating too many almonds, especially in their raw form, can cause digestive discomfort such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea in some individuals.
Almonds contain amygdalin, a compound that can release cyanide when metabolized. Consuming excessive amounts of bitter almonds may pose a risk of cyanide poisoning.