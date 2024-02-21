Lifestyle

6 negative effects almonds can have on your body

Weight Gain

 Despite being nutrient-dense, almonds are calorie-rich. Eating them in large quantities without accounting for overall calorie intake may contribute to weight gain.

Allergies

Consuming too many almonds can trigger allergic reactions in some individuals, from mild symptoms like itching or hives to severe reactions such as anaphylaxis. 

Oxalate Content

Almonds contain oxalates, compounds that can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

Phytic Acid

Almonds contain phytic acid, which can bind to certain minerals in the digestive tract and reduce their absorption. 

Digestive Issues

Eating too many almonds, especially in their raw form, can cause digestive discomfort such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea in some individuals. 

Cyanide Content

Almonds contain amygdalin, a compound that can release cyanide when metabolized. Consuming excessive amounts of bitter almonds may pose a risk of cyanide poisoning.

