Mahabaleshwar to Malshej Ghat: 7 best hill stations in Maharashtra

Lonavala & Khandala

Nestled in the Sahyadri range, Lonavala and Khandala offer picturesque landscapes, misty valleys, and cascading waterfalls.

Mahabaleshwar

Known for its lush greenery, breathtaking viewpoints, and strawberry farms, Mahabaleshwar is one of Maharashtra's most popular hill stations. 

Matheran

Matheran beckons visitors with its serene ambiance & vintage charm. One can enjoy leisurely walks, horse rides, & panoramic views from viewpoints like Panorama Point & Echo Point.

Malshej Ghat

Malshej Ghats houses a plethora of waterfalls, mountain views, and lakes that make one want to visit the place time and again.
 

Panchgani

Set amidst five hills in the Western Ghats, Panchgani is renowned for its lush valleys, strawberry farms, and colonial-era architecture.

Bhandardara

Tucked away in the Sahyadri range, Bhandardara is a tranquil hill station blessed with serene lakes, gushing waterfalls, and lush greenery.

Igatpuri

Situated in the Western Ghats, Igatpuri is known for its scenic beauty & majestic mountains. One can visit places like Bhatsa River Valley, Kalsubai Peak, and Tringalwadi Fort.

