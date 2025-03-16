Lifestyle

Artificial Jhumka for Sarees & Suits: Even Gold Designs Will Fade!

Meenakari Jhumka

These beautiful jhumkas in the glory of Rajasthan's Meenakari jewelry are available in many colors and designs. Style them according to your outfit.

Kundan and Emerald Jhumka

For a royal and elegant look, try the trendy Kundan and Emerald stone jhumkas available in the market today. These jhumkas will match all your ethnic outfits.

Temple Jewelry Pattern Jhumka

This temple jewelry pattern jhumka, the pride of South India, will look great with your silk and Banarasi sarees. This stunning jhumka will suit both the saree and your face.

Kanauti Style Jhumka

Kanauti style jhumka is the pride of women in Maharashtra. This unique fish pattern artificial jhumka will enhance the beauty of your ears and increase your prestige.

Mirror Work Jhumka with Ear Chain

To showcase any ethnic outfit like lehenga, saree, or suit beautifully, this mirror work jhumka with ear chain design will look great on your face.

Jhumka with Bali

Whether it's for Eid-Iftar or a wedding, this jhumka with bali design will look great on your face and enhance your beauty.

