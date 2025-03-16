Lifestyle
Heavy jhumkas and balis cannot be worn every day. Lightweight gold earrings are essential. Today, we bring you a stunning range of gold tops from 2.5 to 3 grams.
Light gold tops are available in 3 grams. Motif work is used here. Double pendants give a flashy look. Married women can choose such designs.
Pure gold fashion is old. Adding a little fashion to jewelry, you can get such pendant gold tops made with gemstones. Such earrings are available at jewelers.
If you don't have a big budget, lightweight gold earrings can also be made in 2 grams for daily wear. These will look flashy but will be very light and slightly less strong.
If you want strong earrings, get lightweight tops made of 22kt gold. These can be easily made for under 10 thousand. These can be worn daily for a sober look.
In 5-10 grams, you can get some heavy designer earrings made. However, you will have to spend Rs 20-30 thousand to get them made. Such earrings look lovely with sarees and suits.
Kalash style gold earrings give an amazing look even when light. If you don't like too traditional designs, you can take inspiration from this.
