Lifestyle
If you're thinking of getting a salwar suit stitched for Eid, try something different and get a stylish neckline made. After doing this, you won't need a dupatta or jewelry.
Make your salwar suit versatile by choosing a halter neck neckline. It looks more lovely on young girls. Choosing it is the best choice to give the suit a western and modern look.
High neckline shows the shoulders heavy. You can choose it with a flared or straight cut kurti. Keep the makeup minimal
If you don't want too much fuss, you won't find a better option than a high neck kurti. It gives a very sexy look. You can carry it very neatly with or without a dupatta.
Instead of experimenting too much, thin or tall girls should choose a boat neckline. It will be available in both curvy and flat designs.
If you like a revealing look, you can also choose an off-shoulder neckline look. Hania has chosen a wide strip with an off-shoulder ruffle sleeve, which is enhancing the outfit.
Round neckline gives a formal look. If you are looking for something sober but classy, get such a design stitched by the tailor.
