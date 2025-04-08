Lifestyle
After marriage, you can try wild neckline blouse designs. Like Shraddha Kapoor, a sweetheart neckline blouse design will help you flaunt your curvy figure.
Want to keep your husband mesmerized post-marriage? Try a sequin bralette blouse like Shraddha Kapoor’s, paired with a tissue saree for a bold yet elegant look.
A deep square neckline blouse will look perfect with a saree or a lehenga. You must keep a silver blouse like Shraddha Kapoor in your wardrobe.
You can mesmerize everyone by carrying a butterfly neckline blouse with a lehenga, saree, or skirt. Get a sleeveless pattern blouse made for a stylish look.
You can carry a heavy work deep V-neck blouse like Shraddha Kapoor with a plain saree. You can look like a diva by wearing this type of blouse with any saree.
You can flaunt your curvy figure in a V-neckline blouse. You can also get heavy work blouses made by a tailor. The fitting of a V-shape blouse should be correct.
A sleeveless bralette blouse is perfect for summer with a cotton saree. Get one stitched like Shraddha Kapoor’s by a local tailor for just ₹200 and stay cool in style.
