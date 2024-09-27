Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill's 8 Embroidery Suits

Silver Zari Work Yellow Suit

Shehnaaz Gill wears one embroidered suit after another. You can recreate Shehnaaz Gill's silver zari work suit look for everything from Navratri to Karva Chauth.

Green Embroidery Suit

Shehnaaz is wearing a long green colored embroidered kurta with pants. Along with this, pink colored bangles are adding charm to her suit look.

Velvet Green Suit

If you want a fancy look, then recreate Shehnaaz's mehndi green colored suit look. You can wear velvet pants with embroidery work with loose salwar.

Short Embroidery Suit

You will look like a princess wearing a short embroidered suit with a palazzo. If the height is long then such embroidery suit designs look great.

White-Golden Suit

Shehnaaz Gill's latest embroidered suit is really cute. Cutout work has been given at the bottom of the white suit. At the same time, embroidery is also visible in the pants.

Off White Embroidery Suit

Shehnaaz Gill is wearing golden zari work pants with a boat neckline embroidered suit. Instead of embroidery on the entire suit, the bottom has been enhanced.

Peplum Suit Design

Green colored embroidered peplum suit design will prove to be the best choice for any special occasion. You can also wear light jewelry with such a suit.

