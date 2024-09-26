7 Expert-approved tips for quick belly fat loss

Lifestyle
Losing belly fat improves heart health, digestion, and reduces the risk of diseases. Learn 7 habits that can reduce your fat.
Start your day with a healthy breakfast. Include foods rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, such as eggs, oats, fruits, and almonds.
Eating mindfully focuses on the experience of eating. This can prevent overeating and increase food enjoyment.
Get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous cardio exercise each week. This burns calories and keeps the heart healthy.
Build muscle with strength training. Do exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses 2-3 times a week.
Include fiber-rich foods in your diet, such as almonds, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These keep you feeling full for longer and aid digestion.
Manage stress. Improve mental and physical health by adopting techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.
Stay hydrated throughout the day. It helps in maintaining your metabolism and prevents overeating.