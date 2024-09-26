Lifestyle

7 Expert-approved tips for quick belly fat loss

Incorporate these habits daily

Losing belly fat improves heart health, digestion, and reduces the risk of diseases. Learn 7 habits that can reduce your fat.

Healthy breakfast

Start your day with a healthy breakfast. Include foods rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, such as eggs, oats, fruits, and almonds.

Pay attention to food

Eating mindfully focuses on the experience of eating. This can prevent overeating and increase food enjoyment.

Cardio exercise

Get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous cardio exercise each week. This burns calories and keeps the heart healthy.

Lift weights

Build muscle with strength training. Do exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses 2-3 times a week.

Fiber rich diet

Include fiber-rich foods in your diet, such as almonds, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These keep you feeling full for longer and aid digestion.

Stress management

Manage stress. Improve mental and physical health by adopting techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.

Drink enough water

Stay hydrated throughout the day. It helps in maintaining your metabolism and prevents overeating.

