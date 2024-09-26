Protect your heart health: 6 foods for healthy arteries

Health
Learn about six foods packed with antioxidants, fiber, and essential nutrients that promote healthy arteries and overall heart health.
Berries are rich in flavonoids, antioxidant plant compounds that may help reduce the risk of heart disease.
Onions contain organic sulfur compounds, which may help lower cholesterol levels in the body.
Nutrients in citrus fruits can help protect heart arteries and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which can improve heart health in several ways.
Nuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Make it a habit to eat a handful of nuts daily for heart health.