Health

Protect your heart health: 6 foods for healthy arteries

Learn about six foods packed with antioxidants, fiber, and essential nutrients that promote healthy arteries and overall heart health.

Image credits: Getty

Berries

Berries are rich in flavonoids, antioxidant plant compounds that may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Image credits: Getty

Onions

Onions contain organic sulfur compounds, which may help lower cholesterol levels in the body.

Image credits: Getty

Citrus fruits

Nutrients in citrus fruits can help protect heart arteries and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Image credits: Getty

Beetroot

Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which can improve heart health in several ways.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts for Omega-3s

Nuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Make it a habit to eat a handful of nuts daily for heart health.

Image credits: Getty
