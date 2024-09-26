Lifestyle
One of the simplest ways to preserve bananas is by wrapping their stems in plastic wrap or paper.
Applying a small amount of vinegar to the bananas can prevent them from spoiling quickly.
Bananas exposed to sunlight spoil and turn black more quickly. To prevent this, wrap the bananas in a cloth and store them in a cool, shaded place.
Stacking bananas in a fruit basket can accelerate spoilage and cause bruising. Hang them up in a well-ventilated area to allow even airflow.
Refrigerating bananas is not recommended, as their stems release ethylene gas when exposed to cold, which causes the peels to blacken.
After purchasing bananas, soak them in a mixture of water and soda for 5-10 minutes. This simple trick can help extend their freshness.
Many fruits release ethylene gas, which can cause bananas to spoil faster. To keep bananas fresh, store them separately from other fruits to avoid premature ripening.