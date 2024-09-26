Lower your blood pressure: 8 foods to manage hypertension

Health
Here are some foods that can help lower BP.
Leafy greens rich in potassium, magnesium, and folate help lower BP.
Antioxidant-rich blueberries and strawberries are good for heart health and lower BP.
Oats, rich in fiber and low in sodium, are good for people with BP.
Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, is also good.
Almonds, chia seeds, and flax seeds are good for heart health and lower BP.
Olive oil, which contains unsaturated fat, can help control BP.
Avocado, which contains potassium and healthy fats, can help control BP.
It helps in heart health and lowers blood pressure.
Make dietary changes only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.