Health

Lower your blood pressure: 8 foods to manage hypertension

Here are some foods that can help lower BP.

Image credits: Getty

Leafy greens

Leafy greens rich in potassium, magnesium, and folate help lower BP.

Image credits: Getty

Berries

Antioxidant-rich blueberries and strawberries are good for heart health and lower BP.

Image credits: Getty

Oats

Oats, rich in fiber and low in sodium, are good for people with BP.

Image credits: Getty

Salmon

Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, is also good.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts and seeds

Almonds, chia seeds, and flax seeds are good for heart health and lower BP.

Image credits: Getty

Olive oil

Olive oil, which contains unsaturated fat, can help control BP.
 

Image credits: Getty

Avocado

Avocado, which contains potassium and healthy fats, can help control BP.

Image credits: Getty

Dark chocolate

It helps in heart health and lowers blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Pay attention

Make dietary changes only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One