Enormous size to Giant ball of gas: 7 intriguing things about the Sun

As ISRO launches Aditya L1, a spacecraft to study the sun's atmosphere, let's find out 7 intriguing things about the huge star that provides energy to our solar system
The Sun is incredibly massive. It's so big that you could fit over a million Earths inside it!
The Sun isn't a solid object like Earth; instead, it's a giant, super-hot ball of gas mostly made up of hydrogen and helium. Imagine a massive, fiery gas ball floating in space
The Sun is like a colossal power plant that provides us with light and heat. It produces huge amount of energy every second, enough to power our planet for millions of years
The Sun isn't always calm; it has dark spots called sunspots and violent eruptions known as solar flares. Can create dazzling displays of light in the sky, like the Northern Lights
The Sun constantly blows out a stream of charged particles called solar wind. These particles can reach Earth and cause beautiful auroras
The Sun is about 4.6 billion years old, which means it's been shining for a very long time. It's like a cosmic timekeeper
Without the Sun, life on Earth wouldn't exist. It provides the energy needed for plants to grow through photosynthesis, and it warms our planet