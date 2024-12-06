Lifestyle

Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Here's what Yorker king eats in his diet plan

Bumrah Turns 31

The great Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has turned 31 today. He is considered the backbone of Team India's bowling.

No. 1 in ICC Test Rankings

Bumrah is the number one bowler in the ICC Test rankings. The Yorker King always stands with the team when the Indian team is in difficult situations.

Dedicated to Hard Work

Jasprit Bumrah maintains a disciplined personal life off the cricket field. He is always dedicated to hard work.

Follows a Diet Plan

The world's number one Test bowler follows a balanced diet plan along with maintaining accurate line and length in his bowling.

Loves Non-Veg Food

This story reveals what India's Yorker King, Jasprit Bumrah, likes to eat in non-vegetarian food. This is the biggest secret of his fitness.

Non-Veg is the Secret to Protein

Bumrah loves to eat non-veg food; he prefers to eat two types of meat for protein. He gets plenty of protein from non-vegetarian food.

Yorker King's Non-Veg Choices

According to media reports, the Yorker King likes to eat chicken and fish. He always prefers to eat these two things in his diet.

Strengthens Muscles

Eating chicken and fish provides Jasprit Bumrah with high protein, which is effective in strengthening muscles. His fitness is the biggest example of this.

