Lifestyle

A perfect combination of class + elegance, transform your home

1. Designer Center Table

To give your dream home a classy and elegant look, you can set up a stunning designer center table in the drawing room. This will make the room look different.

2. Matching Carpet

In the room, you can also lay a carpet that matches the cushion covers of your sofa. You can also put up slightly matching wall paintings. This will give the room a different look.

3. Decorative Wall

You can also decorate the wall of your drawing room or bedroom. You can put up small and large-sized paintings on the wall. 

4. Plants Decoration

When the room is decorated with plants, it gives a classy look. You can decorate any room in your house with different styles of plants.

5. Contrast Wall Color

You can decorate the wall of the drawing room with different colors. If you have a magenta-colored sofa in your room, you can paint the wall dark blue. 

6. Matching Printed Curtains

The best idea for room decoration is to put light-colored sofas in the room. Decorate it with colorful cushions. If you put curtains that match them, the room will look classy.

7. Stylish Corridor

You can also decorate the corridor of your house. Here, you can put paintings on the wall along with a colorful carpet. You can also keep decorative plant pots.

8. Decorative Dining Hall

You can also give a classy look to the dining hall of your house. Here, you can set up chairs of contrasting colors with the table. .

