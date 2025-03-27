Lifestyle

Show your traditional charm this Eid, wear these 7 salwar suits

Pink Sharara Suit

Steal your husband's heart this Eid by wearing a Sharara suit. This pink Sharara suit features heavy work. The dupatta also has work. Suits like this are available for ₹3000.

Kaftan Suit with Long Skirt

If you want to wear something unique for Eid, try a Kaftan suit. Richa has paired a light blue Kaftan with a skirt. The Kaftan has cut-out lace detailing.

Heavily Embellished Silver Net Anarkali Suit

If you want to shine like silver on the special occasion of Eid, then this Anarkali is the best option. The net Anarkali suit has heavy sequence and stone work.

Orange Silk Anarkali Suit

You can steal hearts at the Eid party by wearing an orange silk suit. The suit has golden zari work. Keep your makeup minimal with this type of suit.

Off-White Chikankari Anarkali Suit

If you want a royal look, then definitely keep this type of Anarkali suit in your closet. The entire suit has chikankari work. The dupatta also has work. 

Yellow Silk Flared Suit with Palazzo Pants

This type of suit design will look perfect on older women. The actress has worn a yellow silk flared suit with palazzo pants. The suit has thread work.

