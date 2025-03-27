Lifestyle
Steal your husband's heart this Eid by wearing a Sharara suit. This pink Sharara suit features heavy work. The dupatta also has work. Suits like this are available for ₹3000.
If you want to wear something unique for Eid, try a Kaftan suit. Richa has paired a light blue Kaftan with a skirt. The Kaftan has cut-out lace detailing.
If you want to shine like silver on the special occasion of Eid, then this Anarkali is the best option. The net Anarkali suit has heavy sequence and stone work.
You can steal hearts at the Eid party by wearing an orange silk suit. The suit has golden zari work. Keep your makeup minimal with this type of suit.
If you want a royal look, then definitely keep this type of Anarkali suit in your closet. The entire suit has chikankari work. The dupatta also has work.
This type of suit design will look perfect on older women. The actress has worn a yellow silk flared suit with palazzo pants. The suit has thread work.
