Lifestyle

Eiffel tower to Notre-dame Cathedral: 7 iconic architectures of France

France's architectural marvels, from the Eiffel Tower to Notre-Dame, weave a tapestry of history and beauty, defining a nation's cultural richness

Image credits: Pixabay

Eiffel Tower (Tour Eiffel)

Eiffel Tower is one of most famous landmarks globally and a symbol of France. Designed by Gustave Eiffel, it was completed in 1889 as the entrance arch for the 1889 World's Fair

Image credits: Pixabay

Notre-Dame Cathedral

Notre-Dame Cathedral is a masterpiece of French Gothic architecture. Construction began in the 12th century, and the cathedral is known for its stunning stained glass windows

Image credits: Pixabay

Louvre Museum (Musée du Louvre)

The Louvre in Paris is now the world's largest art museum. The iconic glass pyramid in the central courtyard serves as the main entrance

Image credits: Pixabay

Château de Chambord

This Renaissance castle in the Loire Valley is a masterpiece of French architecture. Commissioned by King Francis I in the early 16th century

Image credits: Pixabay

Sainte-Chapelle

A stunning Gothic chapel known for its magnificent stained glass windows. Built in the 13th century by Louis IX, it was intended to house important religious relics

Image credits: Pixabay

Palace of Versailles (Château de Versailles)

Palace of Versailles is a symbol of absolute monarchy and opulence. Built by Louis XIV in the 17th century, it served as the royal residence until the French Revolution

Image credits: Pixabay

Mont Saint-Michel

This medieval abbey is perched on a rocky island in Normandy. Mont Saint-Michel is a marvel of medieval architecture and was originally built as a Benedictine abbey

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One