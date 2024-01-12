Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 foods to enjoy during the harvest festival

Traditional Makar Sankranti cuisine includes these seven.

Image credits: X

Gur (Jaggery)

Jaggery is popular during Makar Sankranti. Sweets and snacks are made using it. Gur ki roti, a sweet flatbread made with jaggery and wheat, is popular.

Image credits: Pixabay

Til (Sesame) Laddoo

Til laddoos, or sweet sesame seed balls, are popular during Makar Sankranti. Sesame seeds are mixed with jaggery or sugar to make these delicious and energy-packed sweets.

Image credits: Pixabay

Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti

In some northern states, particularly Punjab, people enjoy a traditional meal of Sarson da Saag (mustard greens curry) and Makki di Roti during Makar Sankranti.

Image credits: our own

Coconut-based Sweets

Coconut holds significance during Makar Sankranti, and sweets made with coconut are popular. Coconut ladoos or barfis (fudge) are commonly prepared.

Image credits: Pexels

Coconut-based Sweets

Image credits: Social media

Kite-shaped Cookies

In many households, people make special kite-shaped cookies or biscuits to celebrate the festival. These cookies are often made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and wheat flour.

Image credits: Social media

Khichdi

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in North India with khichdi. The rice and lentil meal is simple and healthful, flavoured with ghee and fragrant spices.

Image credits: Pixabay

Pongal

In South India, a dish called Pongal is traditionally prepared during this festival. It is a savoury dish made with newly harvested rice, lentils, black pepper, cumin, and ghee.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One