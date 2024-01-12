Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 foods to enjoy during the harvest festival

Lifestyle
Traditional Makar Sankranti cuisine includes these seven.
Jaggery is popular during Makar Sankranti. Sweets and snacks are made using it. Gur ki roti, a sweet flatbread made with jaggery and wheat, is popular.
Til laddoos, or sweet sesame seed balls, are popular during Makar Sankranti. Sesame seeds are mixed with jaggery or sugar to make these delicious and energy-packed sweets.
In some northern states, particularly Punjab, people enjoy a traditional meal of Sarson da Saag (mustard greens curry) and Makki di Roti during Makar Sankranti.
Coconut holds significance during Makar Sankranti, and sweets made with coconut are popular. Coconut ladoos or barfis (fudge) are commonly prepared.
In many households, people make special kite-shaped cookies or biscuits to celebrate the festival. These cookies are often made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and wheat flour.
Makar Sankranti is celebrated in North India with khichdi. The rice and lentil meal is simple and healthful, flavoured with ghee and fragrant spices.
In South India, a dish called Pongal is traditionally prepared during this festival. It is a savoury dish made with newly harvested rice, lentils, black pepper, cumin, and ghee.