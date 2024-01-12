Lifestyle

Surya Namaskar: 7 benefits of THIS yoga asanas

This comprehensive workout combines the body, breath, and mind. Practice Surya Namaskar daily for these seven benefits.

Image credits: Freepik

Physical Fitness

Yoga positions like Surya Namaskar improve flexibility, strength, and fitness. Forward and backward bends, stretches, and inversions improve cardiovascular health and muscle tone.

Image credits: Getty

Increased Flexibility

Surya Namaskar improves spine, shoulder, hamstring, and other key muscular flexibility because to its fluidity. Regular practice improves joint range of motion.

Image credits: FreePik

Enhanced Respiratory Function

Surya Namaskar encourages mindful breathing by synchronising breath with movement. This boosts lung capacity, oxygenation, and respiratory function.

Image credits: Getty

Balanced Energy Levels

Surya Namaskar balances the sun and moon energies, regulating energy. Vitality and well-being are typically linked to the practice.

Image credits: Getty

Stress Reduction

Surya Namaskar's meditation and rhythm helps soothe the mind. Mindfulness may reduce stress, anxiety, and mental clarity.

Image credits: FreePik

Weight Management

A full-body workout like Surya Namaskar can help you lose weight by burning calories and increasing your metabolism. 

Image credits: Our own

Improved Digestion

Forward bends in Surya Namaskar increase digestion. This may assist digestion and reduce bloating and discomfort.

Image credits: Our own
