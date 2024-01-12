Makar Sankranti 2024: 6 rituals to keep in mind during this festival

Lifestyle
Many Hindus believe that taking a dip in a holy river on Makar Sankranti can purify the body and soul. It is a common practice to visit rivers like the Ganges, Yamuna, and Godavari
The Sun God is considered a symbol of divine energy and power. Hindus offer prayers to express their gratitude to the Sun God for providing life-giving energy.
Make delicious traditional sweets, including sesame and jaggery-based sweets, til ladoos, and chikki. It is believed that these foods have the power to purify the body and mind.
Makar Sankranti is a time to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest and to share one's blessings with others, particularly the less fortunate.
Kite flying is a popular activity during Makar Sankranti, particularly in Gujarat. It is believed that flying kites help to release negative energy and bring in positive vibes.