Makar Sankranti 2024: 6 rituals to keep in mind during this festival

Lightning a bornfire

Many Hindus believe that taking a dip in a holy river on Makar Sankranti can purify the body and soul. It is a common practice to visit rivers like the Ganges, Yamuna, and Godavari

Taking a holy dip

The Sun God is considered a symbol of divine energy and power. Hindus offer prayers to express their gratitude to the Sun God for providing life-giving energy.

Offering prayers to the Sun God

Make delicious traditional sweets, including sesame and jaggery-based sweets, til ladoos, and chikki. It is believed that these foods have the power to purify the body and mind.

Making and sharing sweets

Makar Sankranti is a time to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest and to share one's blessings with others, particularly the less fortunate. 

Kite flying is a popular activity during Makar Sankranti, particularly in Gujarat. It is believed that flying kites help to release negative energy and bring in positive vibes.

