Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss

1. Chaat:

Chaat, a popular street food in Ayodhya, entices both locals and tourists with its delightful blend of flavors and textures.

2. Ladoo:

Ladoos, deeply rooted in cultural significance, take center stage during celebrations and religious events in Ayodhya.

3. Samosa:

The cone-shaped pastry undergoes deep-frying until achieving a golden-brown perfection, delivering a delightful snack enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

4. Kachori:

Celebrated for its crispy exterior and spicy filling, Kachori stands out as a beloved deep-fried delicacy in Ayodhya.

5. Aloo Sabzi:

Aloo Sabzi, a traditional Ayodhya dish, features boiled potatoes cooked in a flavorful tomato gravy.

6. Bedai Poori or Bedami Poori:

A staple breakfast item in Ayodhya, Bedai Poori is a deep-fried bread made from wheat flour and filled with a spiced lentil mixture.

7. Kheer:

Crafted from rice, milk, sugar, cardamom and saffron, this sweet delicacy captures the authentic essence of Ayodhya's culinary traditions, providing a conclusion to a meal.

