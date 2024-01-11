Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss

Lifestyle
Chaat, a popular street food in Ayodhya, entices both locals and tourists with its delightful blend of flavors and textures.
Ladoos, deeply rooted in cultural significance, take center stage during celebrations and religious events in Ayodhya.
The cone-shaped pastry undergoes deep-frying until achieving a golden-brown perfection, delivering a delightful snack enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.
Celebrated for its crispy exterior and spicy filling, Kachori stands out as a beloved deep-fried delicacy in Ayodhya.
Aloo Sabzi, a traditional Ayodhya dish, features boiled potatoes cooked in a flavorful tomato gravy.
A staple breakfast item in Ayodhya, Bedai Poori is a deep-fried bread made from wheat flour and filled with a spiced lentil mixture.
Crafted from rice, milk, sugar, cardamom and saffron, this sweet delicacy captures the authentic essence of Ayodhya's culinary traditions, providing a conclusion to a meal.