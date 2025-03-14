Lifestyle
Children often get best out of waste projects to make in school. In such a situation, you can make such dolls and flowers from the leaves lying in your garden and create a drawing.
Cut brown colored leaves in this way and stick them on a paper. Attach some white colored paper or leaves to it. Make eyes and nose on top and create a fox face.
Cut different types of leaves lying in the yard in this way and give them the design of a fish. Paint a white colored paper with blue water color and stick these leaves on it.
Cut a large leaf in the shape of a fish, first color it and then trace it on a white sheet. Make eyes and wings and do leaf tracing art.
For children's art and craft projects, attach a yellow colored smiley in the middle and attach red colored leaves around it. Put two green colored leaves below and make a flower.
You can also make such modern art paintings by shading the Ashok leaves lying in the garden and tracing them on a white sheet.
To make best out of waste, arrange broken woods to make the bottom of the tree and decorate it with colorful leaves to give it the look of a tree.
