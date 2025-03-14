Lifestyle

Teacher Will Make Student Of The Year: Make 8 Crafts From Leaves

Make Amazing Crafts From Garden Leaves

Children often get best out of waste projects to make in school. In such a situation, you can make such dolls and flowers from the leaves lying in your garden and create a drawing.

Recreate The Fox Face

Cut brown colored leaves in this way and stick them on a paper. Attach some white colored paper or leaves to it. Make eyes and nose on top and create a fox face.

Make Fish From Leaves

Cut different types of leaves lying in the yard in this way and give them the design of a fish. Paint a white colored paper with blue water color and stick these leaves on it.

Tracing With Leaves

Cut a large leaf in the shape of a fish, first color it and then trace it on a white sheet. Make eyes and wings and do leaf tracing art.

Make Flowers From Leaves

For children's art and craft projects, attach a yellow colored smiley in the middle and attach red colored leaves around it. Put two green colored leaves below and make a flower.

Make Shaded Painting From Leaves

You can also make such modern art paintings by shading the Ashok leaves lying in the garden and tracing them on a white sheet.

Make A Beautiful Tree From Leaves

To make best out of waste, arrange broken woods to make the bottom of the tree and decorate it with colorful leaves to give it the look of a tree.

No Weakness: 3 Gram Gold Studs That Will Look Great on Heavy Suits

Alia Bhatt Inspired Earrings: Perfect Look with Suit & Saree

What Was the First Flight Ticket Price? You'll Be Shocked

Frill Sleeves Suit: Get Compliments This Eid! Choose 6 Styles