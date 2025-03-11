Lifestyle
Aavya – Sanya (Full of splendor and grace)
Riya – Tia (Symbol of music and happiness)
Neha – Lekha (Associated with love and beauty)
Lakshmi – Parvati (Confluence of wealth and power)
Krishna – Radha (Associated with love and devotion)
Durga – Saraswati (Combination of power and knowledge)
Adya – Sanya (God-inspired name)
Siya – Diya (Combination of God and light)
Zoya – Roya (Symbol of life and beauty)
Advika – Tanvi (Unique and graceful)
Ishita – Samaira (Symbol of willpower and beauty)
Zara – Sara (Combination of princess and purity)
Arpita – Vasundhara (Earth and dedication)
Gul – Kali (Flower and its beauty)
Megha – Varsha (Combination of cloud and rain)
Nakshatra – Tara (Confluence of stars and sky)
Sandhya – Usha (Meeting of morning and evening)
Ahana – Vivana (Full of sunlight and vibrancy)
Arya – Isha (Respect and divine form)
Advika – Vaishnavi (Unique and form of goddess)
Nirvi – Sanvi (Peace and purity)
