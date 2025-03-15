Lifestyle
Vitamin B12 deficiency is very common among vegetarians, vegans, and older adults due to dietary restrictions.
Recognizing the symptoms early can help prevent long-term complications.
Tiredness is a common system due to low B12 levels. This affects red blood cell production and reduces oxygen supply to tissues.
Due to reduced red blood cells with low B12 levels, skin might look in pale yellow color due to jaundice.
Prolonged deficiency of Vitamin B12 levels also lead to neurological symptoms like pins and needles sensation with nerve damage.
Cognitive issues, including forgetfulness, can be seen as B12 is crucial for brain health.
Painful sores in the mouth or a swollen tongue may be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency.
Depression or irritability can be a result of low B12 levels, as it affects the production of mood-regulating neurotransmitters.
