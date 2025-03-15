Lifestyle

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency is very common among vegetarians, vegans, and older adults due to dietary restrictions. 

Image credits: Freepik

6 symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency

Recognizing the symptoms early can help prevent long-term complications.

Image credits: Freepik

Fatigue

Tiredness is a common system due to low B12 levels. This affects red blood cell production and reduces oxygen supply to tissues. 

Image credits: Freepik

Pale or Yellow Skin

Due to reduced red blood cells with low B12 levels, skin might look in pale yellow color due to jaundice. 

Image credits: Freepik

Numbness or Tingling

Prolonged deficiency of Vitamin B12 levels also lead to neurological symptoms like pins and needles sensation with nerve damage.

Image credits: Freepik

Memory Problems

Cognitive issues, including forgetfulness, can be seen as B12 is crucial for brain health.

Image credits: Freepik

Mouth Ulcers

Painful sores in the mouth or a swollen tongue may be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency. 

Image credits: Freepik

Mood Changes

Depression or irritability can be a result of low B12 levels, as it affects the production of mood-regulating neurotransmitters.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Trendy Suit: Daughter Will Look Unique in Rasha Thadani Inspired Suit

Modern Baby Names Inspired by Gods and Goddesses with Meanings

Clove Remedy for Wealth: Vastu Tips to Attract Prosperity

Reset Your Closet: 8 Best Cotton Sarees for Changing Weather