Lifestyle

Silver Stone Payal: Perfect Eid Gift for Your Daughter

Stone Floral Design Anklet

The silver anklet links are connected with a floral design. The silver provides strength to the anklet. Colorful stones enhance its beauty.

Ghungroo Stone Anklet

This double-layered anklet features white stones. The floral design and ball pendants give the silver anklet a heavy look.

Silver Stone Pagfool

You can buy silver 'pagfool' (toe rings) for your daughter, which enhance the beauty of the feet twofold.

Fringe Stone Anklet

This silver anklet features a beautiful chain design with stones. The balls in the middle of the fringe anklet make them special. Gifting this is best.

Colorful Stone Anklet

Colorful anklets are popular nowadays. You can gift your daughter a thin chain stone anklet with Meenakari work for Eid.

Peacock Design Pink Stone Anklet

If you are searching for a stone design anklet, buy a peacock design pink anklet. It is made in 2 to 3 layers and has a beautiful peacock on one side.

