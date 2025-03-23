Lifestyle

Why is Kalash Sthapna performed on Chaitra Navratri’s first day?

Kalash Sthapana is performed in Chaitra Navratri

Kalash Sthapana on Chaitra Navratri is performed to invite divine blessings, ensuring prosperity and success. It marks the start of auspicious rituals for the festival.

Chaitra Navratri will start from March 30

Chaitra Navratri 2025 begins on Sunday, March 30, and lasts 8 days until April 6, shorter this year due to date decay.

Kalash Sthapana is done before auspicious work

Kalash Sthapana is a sacred tradition on Chaitra Navratri’s first day. It must be performed before any auspicious work to invite divine blessings.

 

 

That's why Kalash is considered sacred

During the churning of the ocean, Lord Dhanvantari emerged with a pot of nectar. This is why the Kalash is considered highly sacred in Hinduism.

The water of Kalash is very special

When Kalash Sthapana is done in Chaitra Navratri, the deities are invoked in the water that is filled in it, due to which the water of this Kalash becomes very sacred.

That's why we do Kalash Sthapana

It is believed that by installing Kalash on Navratri’s first day, all gods and goddesses enter it, ensuring the 9 days are completed peacefully and without hindrance.

