Why is Kalash Sthapna performed on Chaitra Navratri’s first day?

Lifestyle
Kalash Sthapana on Chaitra Navratri is performed to invite divine blessings, ensuring prosperity and success. It marks the start of auspicious rituals for the festival.
Chaitra Navratri 2025 begins on Sunday, March 30, and lasts 8 days until April 6, shorter this year due to date decay.
Kalash Sthapana is a sacred tradition on Chaitra Navratri’s first day. It must be performed before any auspicious work to invite divine blessings.
During the churning of the ocean, Lord Dhanvantari emerged with a pot of nectar. This is why the Kalash is considered highly sacred in Hinduism.
When Kalash Sthapana is done in Chaitra Navratri, the deities are invoked in the water that is filled in it, due to which the water of this Kalash becomes very sacred.
It is believed that by installing Kalash on Navratri’s first day, all gods and goddesses enter it, ensuring the 9 days are completed peacefully and without hindrance.
