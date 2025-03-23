Lifestyle

Kids refusing to eat Fruits? Make playful designs with fruits on plate

Strawberry Cat

Children often find it boring to eat fruit. In such a situation, you can make it in a creative way and put it in front of them. You can make this cute cat from strawberries

Apple Scorpion

You can make a scorpion design from apple. Cut the apple into two parts. Make slices from one part like this. Then plate it like this. You can use black pepper for the eye

Strawberry and Kiwi Butterfly

By cutting strawberries and kiwis, you can make a beautiful butterfly. When you serve fruit to the child on the plate in this way, they will be eager to eat it

Make Chicken from Cucumber

You can make creative cartoons from cucumber. You can plate the salad for the child in this way. They will laugh a lot after seeing it and will also enjoy eating it

Mango Fish

You can make a fish design from mango. It is very easy to make. You can take ideas by looking at the pictures. This makes the fruit more tasty and attractive

Make Cat from Dragon Fruits

By slicing dragon fruits, you can make such a cute cat. Seeing the fruits with smiling faces, children themselves will be eager to eat them

