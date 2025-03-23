Eid Fashion: Flared Pant Sets Modern Styles and Trends for 2025

Lifestyle
If you don't like wearing the same top and same pant set, then you can wear a loose shirt in satin or fill silk with brocade pants like this.
It is not comfortable to wear heavy silk, Banarasi and other thick fabrics in summer wear. Georgette printed flared pants with peplum top in summer will give a stylish look in Eid.
Traditional chikankari work in modern flared pants will give you a beautiful, stylish and glamorous look in Eid. This chikankari top with flared pants will give you a classy look.
If you want a classy, modern and stylish look with summer wear, then this printed kaftan top with flared pants will give you a Sharara-Garara look.
This set of floral pants with this full sleeve top will give you a modern and stylish look while completely covering your body. Best outfit to celebrate Eid with summer vibes.
This gorgeous set of ochre printed raw silk embroidered pants with top is great for the occasion of Eid.
Eid Fashion Multicolored Sharara Designs for Festive Celebrations
Iftar Party Green Net Saree: Latest Designs & Styling Tips
Trendy Summer Lipstick Shades New Colors and Beauty Tips
Why is Kalash Sthapna performed on Chaitra Navratri’s first day?