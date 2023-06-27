Lifestyle

Gulab Jamun to Jalebi: 7 popular desserts in India

Gulab Jamun gets made with deep-fried khoya dumplings in sugar syrup. It is an Indian staple dessert. Here are the 7 most popular desserts in India.

Jalebi

Jalebi is a popular sweet treat made by deep-frying circled rounds of yoghurt and flour soaked in sugar syrup and is a popular dessert in India.

Rasgulla

Rasgulla is a soft and also sweet dessert made from chenna (cottage cheese balls) cooked in sugar syrup and dashed with cardamom.

Barfi

Barfi is a sweet dessert made from condensed milk and sugar in flavours like coconut, almond, and pistachio.

Gajar Ka Halwa

Made with grated carrots, ghee, milk, sugar, nuts and condensed milk, Gajar Ka Halwa is a sweet dessert.

Kulfi

There are flavours and varieties in this heavenly goodness and cold staple Kulfi, but the original Matka Khoya Kulfi always tops the list.

Ras Malai

The main ingredients used in ras malai have milk, sugar, Kesar, and a delicious type of paneer known as channa.

