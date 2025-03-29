Lifestyle

Office Looks: Style a Saree Like Tamannaah Bhatia

Floral Print Pink Saree

If you want to look like a stylish diva at the office party, then you can copy this look of Tamannaah. Pearl necklace with pink floral print looks great.

Purple Silk Saree

Purple color saree does not suit every color of girls. But if the complexion is fair, then you can give a classic look by wearing a purple saree like Tamannaah.

Yellow Golden Lace Work Saree

Be it a festival or a turmeric function, you can spread your style in a yellow saree. Cutout lace is applied on the border of the yellow color saree. 

Maroon and Golden Banarasi Silk Saree

Golden zari work Banarasi silk saree gives a classic look. If you like to wear traditional sarees, then you can include a saree of the same pattern in your closet.

Purple Sequence Saree

Be it a cocktail party or a reception, you can recreate the purple sequence saree. With glossy makeup and plum lips, you can attract people towards you.

Pink and Green Zari Work Georgette Saree

When the new bride walks around the house wearing this type of saree, both the mother-in-law and sister-in-law will praise her. 

Mirror Work Pink Saree

Mirror work on light fabric is looking very beautiful. If you want to get a pinkish look like Tamannaah, then do pink makeup with a saree of the same pattern.

