Egg Maggi Recipe: 7 simple steps to follow

This Egg Maggi recipe is a quick and tasty meal option for a satisfying snack or a light meal. Feel free to customize the spices and vegetables to suit your taste preferences.
Boil the Maggi noodles in a pot of water with the Maggi masala seasoning. Cook until the noodles are al dente and then drain the water.
For a yummy simple and delicious Egg Maggi recipe.
In a separate pan, scramble the eggs and set them aside.
In the same pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chili. Sauté until the onions become translucent.
Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the sautéed vegetables. Mix well.
Add the boiled Maggi noodles to the pan and mix them with the sautéed vegetables and spices. Toss everything together.
Add the scrambled eggs to the Maggi noodles and mix well to incorporate. Garnish the Egg Maggi with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!