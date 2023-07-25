Lifestyle

Egg Maggi Recipe: 7 simple steps to follow

This Egg Maggi recipe is a quick and tasty meal option for a satisfying snack or a light meal. Feel free to customize the spices and vegetables to suit your taste preferences.

Boil Maggi Noodles

Boil the Maggi noodles in a pot of water with the Maggi masala seasoning. Cook until the noodles are al dente and then drain the water.
 

2 eggs

For a yummy simple and delicious Egg Maggi recipe.
 

Scramble Eggs

In a separate pan, scramble the eggs and set them aside.
 

Sauté Vegetables

In the same pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chili. Sauté until the onions become translucent.
 

Add Spices

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the sautéed vegetables. Mix well.
 

Combine Noodles and Eggs

Add the boiled Maggi noodles to the pan and mix them with the sautéed vegetables and spices. Toss everything together.
 

Add Scrambled Eggs

Add the scrambled eggs to the Maggi noodles and mix well to incorporate. Garnish the Egg Maggi with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!
 

