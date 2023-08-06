Effortless Skincare: Try these 7 hacks if you have a Busy schedule

Lifestyle
Skincare is always the ‘black sheep’ when people enter a busy schedule. But worry not! Follow these simple steps to incorporate skincare into your hectic life.
Cleanser, Moisturizer and Toner is never going to jump off the list. They can do the adequate amount of help for your skin, whenever you cannot risk your time.
Buy some sheet masks for yourself in good numbers. If you need a quick skincare you can put them on your face in easy 10-15 minutes.
Combine honey and sugar scrub in a small jar. You can use them for 2 weeks whenever you want. By doing this you do not waste time each time you need a scrub.
If your face is drying up quickly, you can always invest in some good hydration sheets. They do not take up alot of your time but provide you proper hydration as well.
Reapplying sunscreen is the most time-consuming step for a busy person. Therefore, invest in one which lasts longer than 2-3 hours.
This step is the key to balance the less attention you give to your skin. A properly hydrated body has skin much more suppler and healthier.
Always ensure you clean your face after your long day. The dirt, pollutants, and debris that accumulates on your skin needs to washed away properly.