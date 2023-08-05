Butter Chicken to Dal Makhani-7 popular Indian dinner item for weekend

Lifestyle
Weekends provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy a leisurely and delicious dinner. Here are seven popular Indian dinner items that you can relish during the weekend.
A rich and creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces, best enjoyed with naan or rice.
A popular street food dish consisting of spiced mixed vegetable curry (bhaji) served with soft bread rolls (pav).
A tangy and spicy fish curry made with a variety of regional spices, served with rice or traditional Indian bread.
A fragrant and aromatic mutton curry with spices and yogurt, typically served with naan or steamed rice.
Fragrant rice cooked with a medley of vegetables and aromatic spices, often accompanied by raita or salad.
A classic vegetarian dish made with potatoes and cauliflower, flavored with spices and herbs, often enjoyed with roti or rice.
A luscious and flavorful lentil dish cooked with butter and cream, often served with rice or roti.