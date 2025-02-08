Eat Slow! 7 side-effects of eating foods fast

Lifestyle
Eating quickly hinders digestive enzyme production, leading to digestive disorders and difficulty in food digestion
Fast eating contributes to excess body fat accumulation, resulting in weight gain
Rapid eating negatively impacts the brain, potentially causing stress and headaches
Eating too fast can lead to gas, bloating, and even vomiting
Fast eating prevents proper nutrient absorption, leading to deficiencies
Eating quickly can cause high blood pressure, increasing heart disease risk
Rapid eating quickly raises blood glucose levels, increasing the risk of diabetes
