Lavender to Chamomile: 8 flowers with great therapeutic value

Lavender to Chamomile, along with Echinacea, Passion Flower, Peony, Rose, Jasmine, and Calendula, offer diverse therapeutic benefits from relaxation to immune support and skincare
Lavender is renowned for its calming aroma and stress-relieving properties. Its essential oil is used in aromatherapy to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality
Chamomile is known for its gentle and soothing effects on the body. Chamomile tea aids digestion, reduces anxiety, and promotes better sleep
Rose petals are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, making them valuable for skincare. Rosewater soothes skin irritation and helps maintain the skin's pH balance
Jasmine's sweet fragrance has been linked to stress reduction and improved mood. In aromatherapy, jasmine oil is used to alleviate depression and anxiety
Calendula, or marigold, is recognized for its anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties. It's often used in ointments and creams
Echinacea, or purple coneflower, is a popular herbal remedy for boosting the immune system. It's believed to reduce the duration and severity of colds and flu
Passion flower is used to ease anxiety and insomnia. Its compounds have a calming effect on the nervous system, making it useful for reducing stress
Peony has been used in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties. It's often used to relieve muscle pain and spasms