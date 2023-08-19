Lifestyle

World Photography Day: 7 Scenic Spots In Kolkata For Best Pictures

On World Photography Day, we take you across seven spots in Kolkata where you could get your best snapshots!

Image credits: Getty

Victoria Memorial

This grand marble building paying homage to Queen Victoria is surrounded by lush gardens and is a popular spot for photography.

Image credits: Getty

North Kolkata Lanes

The lanes of North Kolkata are aesthetic and add a special vibrant touch to even an ordinary, and drab photo.

Image credits: Getty

Park Street Cemetery

A historic cemetery that showcases elaborate tombs and monuments from the British colonial era is ideal for eerie  photoshoots.

Image credits: Getty

Belur Math

Located on the banks of the Hooghly River, this spiritual and cultural complex is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. It is perfect for natural photography.

Image credits: Getty

Dakshineswar Kali Temple

This famous temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali and is located on the banks of the Hooghly River. It's known for its stunning architecture and is apt for traditional photography. 

Image credits: Getty

Howrah Bridge

An iconic cantilever bridge that connects Kolkata and Howrah, an engineering marvel and a symbol of the city- it is best for capturing nostalgic moments!

Image credits: Getty

Howrah Flower Market

This market, also known as the Mullick Ghat Flower Market, is a riot of colors, with rows of flowers arranged in vibrant displays and is perfect for all your candid shots.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One