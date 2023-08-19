World Photography Day: 7 Scenic Spots In Kolkata For Best Pictures

Lifestyle
On World Photography Day, we take you across seven spots in Kolkata where you could get your best snapshots!
This grand marble building paying homage to Queen Victoria is surrounded by lush gardens and is a popular spot for photography.
The lanes of North Kolkata are aesthetic and add a special vibrant touch to even an ordinary, and drab photo.
A historic cemetery that showcases elaborate tombs and monuments from the British colonial era is ideal for eerie photoshoots.
Located on the banks of the Hooghly River, this spiritual and cultural complex is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. It is perfect for natural photography.
This famous temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali and is located on the banks of the Hooghly River. It's known for its stunning architecture and is apt for traditional photography.
An iconic cantilever bridge that connects Kolkata and Howrah, an engineering marvel and a symbol of the city- it is best for capturing nostalgic moments!
This market, also known as the Mullick Ghat Flower Market, is a riot of colors, with rows of flowers arranged in vibrant displays and is perfect for all your candid shots.