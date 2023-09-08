Mars to Pluto: 8 places that has water other than Earth

Lifestyle
Water is a crucial molecule for life as we know it, and it exists in various forms beyond Earth in our solar system. Mars to Pluto are 7 places where water has been found
Mars has both ice and water vapor in its atmosphere. Water ice exists in polar ice caps and underground as permafrost. Liquid water might exist transiently on the surface
Europa is one of Jupiter's moons and is believed to have a subsurface ocean beneath its icy shell. This ocean could potentially harbor life
Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, has geysers that spew water vapor into space, indicating the presence of a subsurface ocean beneath its icy crust
Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system and has a subsurface ocean beneath its icy crust
Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt, has water ice on its surface and possibly a subsurface ocean
Titan is known for its lakes and rivers, but they are not filled with water. Instead, they contain liquid methane and ethane due to extremely low temperatures on Titan
Pluto, although small and distant, has been found to have water ice on its surface. Its atmosphere also contains nitrogen, methane, and other volatile ices
The Moon has regions near its poles where water ice has been detected, where temperatures are extremely cold. The water ice is believed to be remnants from comets