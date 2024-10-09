Spotting this 'Bird' on Dussehra is an auspicious sign of prosperity

Lifestyle
This Vijayadashami, celebrated on October 12, is believed to bring good luck if a special bird is spotted. Discover which bird it is!
It is believed that if someone sees a Neelkanth bird on Dussehra, then his good days begin. However, this happens to very few people because this bird has become endangered.
It is believed in Hinduism that whoever sees a Neelkanth bird on Dussehra, his spoiled work gets done. Luck starts to favor and there is also monetary gain.
Spotting the Neelkanth bird on Vijayadashami signifies achieving goals and success in all endeavors, marking a positive omen for the day.
According to Valmiki Ramayana, Shri Ram spotted the Neelkanth bird before his final battle with Ravana, establishing its significance as a symbol of success.
To atone for the sin of Brahmahatya after killing Ravana, Shri Ram worshiped Lord Shiva, who then appeared as the Neelkanth bird.