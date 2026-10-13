English

Top 7 Kolkata Street Foods

Kolkata offers some of the best street foods in India. You must taste these top 7 local snacks when you visit the city. Swipe up to explore the list.

lifestyle Oct 13 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
English

Spicy & Tangy Puchka

Vendors fill crispy puchkas with mashed potatoes and spices. They dip this Kolkata version of pani puri in tangy tamarind water before serving.

Image credits: stockphoto
English

Famous Kathi Rolls

Street cooks wrap spicy meat or fresh veggies inside a flaky paratha. They add tangy sauces and onions to make this classic Kolkata Kathi Roll.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Hot Ghugni Chaat

Locals love this spiced yellow peas curry. Vendors serve hot ghugni chaat topped with chopped onions, green chillies, and a dash of lemon juice.

Image credits: stockphoto
English

Classic Jhal Muri

Snack makers toss puffed rice with pungent mustard oil, dry spices, and crunchy peanuts. This quick Jhal Muri is the ultimate evening street snack.

Image credits: stockphoto
English

Rich Mughlai Paratha

Cooks stuff a soft paratha with minced meat, beaten egg, and rich spices. They deep-fry this Mughlai Paratha until it turns golden and crispy.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
English

Crispy Telebhaja

Tea stalls sell various deep-fried snacks called telebhaja. You can enjoy crispy beguni made from eggplant or aloo chop made from potato fritters.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Deep-Fried Chop

Street vendors make these deep-fried fritters using mashed vegetables or minced meat. They always serve these hot chops with sweet and spicy chutney.

Image credits: social media

Durga Puja Special: Jamdani to Baluchari-7 Bengali Sarees To Buy NOW

Bangalore Weather: Mysore to Coorg-7 Spots To Visit During Monsoon

Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 breeds perfect For Bangalore Weather

Peace Lily to Aloe Vera—7 Plants That Attract Wealth and Prosperity