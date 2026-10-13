Kolkata offers some of the best street foods in India. You must taste these top 7 local snacks when you visit the city. Swipe up to explore the list.
Vendors fill crispy puchkas with mashed potatoes and spices. They dip this Kolkata version of pani puri in tangy tamarind water before serving.
Street cooks wrap spicy meat or fresh veggies inside a flaky paratha. They add tangy sauces and onions to make this classic Kolkata Kathi Roll.
Locals love this spiced yellow peas curry. Vendors serve hot ghugni chaat topped with chopped onions, green chillies, and a dash of lemon juice.
Snack makers toss puffed rice with pungent mustard oil, dry spices, and crunchy peanuts. This quick Jhal Muri is the ultimate evening street snack.
Cooks stuff a soft paratha with minced meat, beaten egg, and rich spices. They deep-fry this Mughlai Paratha until it turns golden and crispy.
Tea stalls sell various deep-fried snacks called telebhaja. You can enjoy crispy beguni made from eggplant or aloo chop made from potato fritters.
Street vendors make these deep-fried fritters using mashed vegetables or minced meat. They always serve these hot chops with sweet and spicy chutney.
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