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Best Bengali sarees for Pujo

You must check out these seven beautiful Bengali sarees for your Durga Puja shopping. They will instantly upgrade your festive look this year.

lifestyle Oct 13 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
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Shantipur Cotton Saree

Weavers make these light cotton sarees with simple and elegant designs. You can wear them comfortably all day during the festive season.

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Classic Tant Saree

Women love Tant sarees for their light and transparent texture. You will see them everywhere during Durga Puja celebrations.

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Dhakai Jamdani Saree

Artisans weave these famous sarees using fine muslin fabric. They create intricate patterns using gold or silver threads for a royal look.

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Rich Baluchari Saree

Weavers design these rich silk sarees with beautiful mythological scenes. You will love the heavy texture and traditional motifs on the pallu.

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Murshidabad Silk Saree

Craftsmen make these sarees using pure Murshidabad silk. You will easily stand out with their glossy texture and bright festive colours.

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Traditional Garad Saree

Bengali women traditionally wear Garad sarees during religious rituals. You can easily spot them by their classic off-white base and bright red border.

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Kantha Stitch Saree

Artisans decorate these sarees with beautiful running stitch embroidery. They usually stitch floral or animal designs all over the fabric.

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