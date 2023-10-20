Lifestyle

Mudiali to Suruchi Sangha: 7 Durga Puja Pandals in South Kolkata

Mudiali to Suruchi Sangha are 7 Durga Puja Pandals in South Kolkata, known for their diverse themes, intricate decorations, and cultural celebrations

Image credits: Getty

Mudiali Club

Mudiali Club is one of the oldest and most famous Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata. They are known for their traditional and artistic decorations

Image credits: Getty

Chetla Agrani Club

Chetla Agrani Club is renowned for its innovative and unique themes each year. They often focus on social or environmental issues in their decorations

Image credits: Getty

Ekdalia Evergreen Club

Ekdalia Evergreen Club is another prominent pandal in South Kolkata. They are known for their traditional Durga idol and elaborate decorations

Image credits: Getty

Tridhara Sammilani

Tridhara Sammilani is celebrated for its artistic and creative pandal decorations. They often incorporate intricate artwork and crafts into their theme

Image credits: Getty

Singhi Park

Singhi Park is famous for its eco-friendly Durga Puja celebrations. They aim to promote environmental consciousness through their decorations and practices

Image credits: Getty

Suruchi Sangha

Suruchi Sangha is renowned for its extravagant and elaborate decorations. Each year, they select a unique theme that resonates with the masses

Image credits: Getty

Ballygunge Cultural Association

Ballygunge Cultural Association is known for its artistic pandal designs. They are also praised for their cultural performances, such as traditional dances and music

Image credits: Getty
