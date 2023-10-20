7 benefits of drinking Tulsi water: A natural elixir for wellness

Lifestyle
Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, is a revered herb in Ayurveda. When brewed into tea or infused in water, it offers numerous health benefits.
Tulsi water strengthens the immune system, helping the body ward off infections and diseases.
It contains adaptogens that reduce stress and promote mental clarity.
Rich in antioxidants, it combats free radicals and delays aging.
Tulsi water helps alleviate colds, coughs, and bronchial issues.
Tulsi water aids digestion and can relieve gastric problems.
Tulsi supports heart health by regulating blood pressure and cholesterol.
Drinking tulsi water aids in detoxifying the body, promoting overall wellness.