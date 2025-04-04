Lifestyle

Durga Inspired Baby Girl Names for New Born Daughters

Baby girl name on Ashtami Navami

Aadya: First, name of Kadish, Earth

Arya: Welfare form of Goddess Parvati

Names inspired by Maa Durga

Vamika: A name of Maa Durga

Durgeshwari: The destroyer of all troubles

Goddess name for daughter

Kaushiki: Form of Durga

Rudrani: Power of Shiva, a name of Maa Durga

Name for daughter born on Navami

Adrija: Name associated with Goddess Parvati and Maa Durga

Aishani: Symbol of power, synonym of Goddess Durga

Name like Vamika

Anika: Another name of Goddess Durga, her grace, radiance and beauty

Aparajita: The invincible and undefeated power of the Goddess

Mata Rani Inspired Name

Bhargavi: Another most beautiful name of Goddess Durga

Dakshaja: Another name of Goddess Durga

Powerful girl name

Ekansha: Undivided, another name of Maa Durga

Shambhavi: Wife of Shiva

Durga Inspired Baby Girl Name

Bhavya: Worthy of feeling and meditation

Vaishnavi: Invincible

Name for daughter born on Ashtami Navami

Shailaja: Daughter of the mountain king, name of Maa Durga

Kamakshi: Goddess with beautiful eyes, a form of Maa Durga

Goddess name for girls

Tivisha: Shining form of Goddess Durga

Shreyanshi: Symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity

