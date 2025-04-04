Durga Inspired Baby Girl Names for New Born Daughters

Lifestyle
Aadya: First, name of Kadish, Earth
Arya: Welfare form of Goddess Parvati
Vamika: A name of Maa Durga
Durgeshwari: The destroyer of all troubles
Kaushiki: Form of Durga
Rudrani: Power of Shiva, a name of Maa Durga
Adrija: Name associated with Goddess Parvati and Maa Durga
Aishani: Symbol of power, synonym of Goddess Durga
Anika: Another name of Goddess Durga, her grace, radiance and beauty
Aparajita: The invincible and undefeated power of the Goddess
Bhargavi: Another most beautiful name of Goddess Durga
Dakshaja: Another name of Goddess Durga
Ekansha: Undivided, another name of Maa Durga
Shambhavi: Wife of Shiva
Bhavya: Worthy of feeling and meditation
Vaishnavi: Invincible
Shailaja: Daughter of the mountain king, name of Maa Durga
Kamakshi: Goddess with beautiful eyes, a form of Maa Durga
Tivisha: Shining form of Goddess Durga
Shreyanshi: Symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity
