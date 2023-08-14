Lifestyle

Dudhsagar to Hogenakkal Falls-7 waterfalls to visit in South India

South India is known for its stunning natural beauty, and there are several breathtaking waterfalls that you can visit. Here are seven notable waterfalls that are worth exploring.
 

Athirapally Falls, Kerala

Located in Thrissur district, Athirapally Falls is often called the "Niagara of India." It's a majestic waterfall surrounded by lush greenery.

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa/Karnataka

Although the falls are located on the border of Goa and Karnataka, they are often visited from the Goa side. 

Talakona Falls, Andhra Pradesh

Located in the Chittoor district, Talakona Falls is known for being the highest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh. Surrounded by the lush Venkateswara National Park.

Meenmutty Falls, Kerala

Found in Wayanad district, Meenmutty is a three-tiered waterfall requiring a trek through the forest. The journey to the falls is an adventure and offers stunning views.
 

Jog Falls, Karnataka

One of India's highest waterfalls, nestled amidst lush forests, offering breathtaking views during the monsoon season.

Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

Situated on the Kaveri River in Dharmapuri district, Hogenakkal Falls is known for its unique rock formations and medicinal baths. 

Courtallam Falls, Tamil Nadu

Also known as Kutralam Falls, which is a series of cascading waterfalls located in the Western Ghats. It's a popular destination for its natural beauty and therapeutic properties.
 

