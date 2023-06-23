Dudhsagar to Athirappilly: 7 must visit monsoon waterfalls in India

Lifestyle
Located on the border of Goa and Karnataka, Dudhsagar Falls is one of India's most spectacular waterfalls. Here are 7 must-visit monsoon waterfalls in India.
Jog Falls in Karnataka is the second-highest plunge waterfall in India which offers a breathtaking sight during the monsoon season.
Situated in the Thrissur district of Kerala, Athirappilly Falls in Kerala is a majestic waterfall surrounded by dense forests.
Located near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Kempty Falls is a popular tourist destination. The waterfall splits into several cascades.
Nestled in the scenic town of McLeod Ganj near Dharamshala, Bhagsu Waterfall is a serene attraction surrounded by lush greenery.
Situated near Cherrapunji, known as one of the wettest places on Earth, Nohkalikai Falls in Meghalaya is the tallest plunge waterfall in India.
Located near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Jogini Falls is a captivating waterfall surrounded by the beauty of the Himalayas.